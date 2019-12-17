Yes, Premier League Clubs Want Him – Agent of Arsenal and Man Utd Target Dejan Kulusevski

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal and Manchester United linked winger Dejan Kulusevski has claimed that several Premier League clubs are interested in his client.



The 19-year-old winger is on loan at Parma from Atalanta this season and ahead of the rapidly approaching January transfer window he has been linked with a host of clubs.













Inter, Juventus and Napoli have been linked with an interest in him, while Arsenal and Manchester United have been listed as Premier League suitors.



Parma have already ruled out letting him go in January and it seems his suitors may have to wait until the summer for the winger.





But that has not stopped his agent, Stefano Sem, from opening up on clubs wanting his client and he claims that several sides in England are interested in signing the Sweden international.







He further added that he had big offers on his table last summer, but Kulusevski decided to join Parma as he wanted to take the correct path to the big clubs.



Asked about interest from Manchester United, Sem told Radio Punto Nuovo: “He is being tracked by several Premier League clubs, he could have left last summer too.





“He is doing very well right now.



"We decided to take the route to Parma and the boy was very intelligent from a sporting point of view.



“There were so many big offers last summer, but we went to Parma as to join the big clubs one needs to trade the right path.”



Atalanta are eyeing a fee in the region of €40m when they eventually decide to sell him.

