RB Leipzig Unwilling To Meet Salary Demands of Man Utd Target Erling Haaland

Manchester United's rivals in the chase to sign Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, are not willing to match the striker's salary demands.



The 19-year-old missed Salzburg’s last game before the winter break and is almost certain to move away from the club in next month's January transfer window.













Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola have been meeting his prospective suitors and were in Germany last week to hold talks with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.



And according to German daily Bild, RB Leipzig are not keen on meeting the salary demands put forward by Haaland's agent.





The striker is believed to be asking for wages to the tune of €8m per year, but for the moment RB Leipzig are not interested in agreeing to more than a €5m per year contract.







The Norwegian has also held talks with Juventus, while Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also met his former Molde player on Friday to convince him to move to Old Trafford.



It is unclear whether Juventus are prepared to match his wage demands, but both Manchester United and Dortmund could be ready to meet his contractual requests.





Solskjaer has indicated that the striker has already made up his mind about the club he want to join in January, but it remains unclear which side that is.

