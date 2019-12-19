XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/12/2019 - 17:28 GMT

Options In England And Italy – Agent of Crystal Palace Linked AC Milan Star Talks Up Move

 




Fabio Borini's agent has confirmed he will be discussing a departure for his client with AC Milan in next month's transfer window, with interest from clubs in England, where he has been linked with Crystal Palace. 

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is keen for another striker to arrive in the January transfer window as he looks to address his side's goalscoring difficulties.


 



Borini, who has experience of playing in England, is out of favour at AC Milan and his agent has admitted that the Italian will be swapping clubs in January.

He also insists the attacker is not short of options and could move to clubs in Italy or England.
 


Agent Roberto De Fanti said on Radio Rossonera: "Every coach makes their choices. In January, we will attempt to mutually agree to let him play somewhere else.



"The solutions are not lacking in both Italy and in England", he added.

De Fanti insists that despite Borini's fortunes at AC Milan not having proven the best, the 28-year-old has nevertheless enjoyed his time with the Rossoneri.
 


"[AC Milan has been an] absolutely positive experience", he added.

Borini has clocked just 70 minutes of football in Serie A for AC Milan this season and is out of contract with the Rossoneri next summer.

He has made a total of 75 appearances in a red and black shirt, second in total only to the 93 outings he enjoyed at Sunderland.
 