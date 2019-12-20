Dortmund Over Manchester United – Former Norwegian Top Flight Star Advises Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Norwegian top-flight star Simen Moller believes Erling Haaland would be better served if he chooses Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United, taking into account where he is in his career.



Haaland has met Manchester United, Juventus, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks as he looks to decide which club to join in the winter transfer window.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been trying to convince his former Molde player to move to Old Trafford, but Dortmund and RB Leipzig have made a compelling case for him to consider a transfer to Germany.



However, Dortmund are prepared to meet his wage demands, which RB Leipzig are not keen to do and Moller feels BVB are the perfect club for him at the moment.





He believes Haaland would not have the same kind of pressure at the Westfalenstadion as he could feel if he is leading the line at Manchester United.







The Norwegian also believes that his compatriot must look at the number of players Dortmund have catapulted to stardom in recent years.



Moller told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: “There is no doubt that Dortmund are the best sporting choice.





“There he will have more playing time and can score many goals. He would not have the same kind of pressure as at Manchester United and he can afford to go five games without scoring.



“If he wants to reach the top, the shortest way is through Dortmund.



“Marco Reus, had he been injury-free, probably wouldn’t be there anymore. Robert Lewandowski played there and went to Bayern Munich.



“Ousmane Dembele needed a season there before he went to Barcelona and Jadon Sancho, if he continues like he is playing at the moment, he’ll probably go to one of the biggest clubs.



“I doubt Haaland will develop as much at Manchester United as in Germany.”



Red Bull Salzburg are still trying to convince the player to stay at the club until the end of the season.

