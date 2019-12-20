Everton, Man Utd and Southampton Make Strong Entry Into Chase For Barcelona Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton, Manchester United and Southampton have strongly entered the race for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of the January transfer window, with an agent representing the Red Devils even holding talks over a deal, it has been claimed in Spain.



Barcelona signed the teenage centre-back from Toulouse in January this year, but he has struggled for minutes at the Nou Camp since his arrival; Todibo nevertheless remains pleased with his progress.













He has played just five times since joining Barcelona, however has given priority to fighting for his place at the club; Todibo has changed agents in recent months and his new representatives have spoken with Barcelona.



AC Milan are interested in taking him to Italy and Barcelona have received a number of offers for the young defender before the window opens next month, with several loan proposals, though they favour a permanent move if he does go.





And according to Catalan daily Sport, Everton, Southampton and Manchester United have now strongly pushed into the chase for Todibo.







An agent representing Manchester United even recently travelled to Barcelona to conduct negotiations on the club’s behalf and they are claimed to be keen to table an offer for him.



Todibo has been identified as a potential top defender and the Red Devils are prepared to offer a fee of around €20m for him.





But Manchester United are in no mood to include a buy-back option, which would allow Barcelona to sign him again if he develops in the next few years.



The Catalan giants do not want to lose control over the Frenchman’s future as they believe he can develop into a top player if he plays more consistently and they are keen for a buy-back option if he does leave.



It remains to be seen if Everton and Southampton express their willingness to sign Todibo with a buy-back clause included.

