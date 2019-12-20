Juventus Ready Part-Ex Offer For Manchester United Target Dejan Kulusevski

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are prepared to offer players as part of a deal to sign Manchester United linked winger Dejan Kulusevski in the January transfer window.



The 19-year-old winger is on loan at Parma this season, but Atalanta are prepared to consider selling him when the transfer window opens next month.













Top officials from Inter met the Atalanta hierarchy on Thursday to discuss the possibility of signing Kulusevski in January and have tabled a €35m offer for the player.



The number is still €5m short of the sum Atalanta want and it has been claimed Juventus are now prepared to make concrete moves for him in the coming days and weeks.





According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions are likely to offer players to Atalanta as part of a deal to secure the signature of the Sweden international.







Marko Pjaca is one of the players Juventus are ready to put on the table to tempt the Serie A outfit into selling Kulusevski to them.



Manchester United are also interested in the teenage winger and have reportedly already failed with a €25m bid for him.





Kulusevski has scored four goals in Serie A this season for Parma, as well as chipping in with six assists.

