Seen Lots of Leeds United, We Can Be Better Than Them – Fulham Star

Fulham right-back Cyrus Christie is full of belief that the Cottagers can match Leeds United on Saturday and be better than Marcelo Bielsa's men, as they look to take all three points from the Championship encounter.



Scott Parker's side are in a mini-slump and have suffered defeat in their last three league games, something which has raised the stakes ahead of the visit of Leeds to Craven Cottage.













Christie makes no bones about the fact that he views Leeds as a good side, but he is fully aware of just how vital beating the Whites could be for Fulham.



The 27-year-old also noted Leeds' performances under Bielsa and revealed that he knows players who have played under the Argentine at Elland Road and they have sent back positive reports.





"Leeds are in the top-two at the minute and are obviously a good side”, Christie told his club's official website.







“After four wins on the bounce we’re now on a bad run, so if we can go out there and put on a performance against Leeds and get the win then it’s definitely another momentum starter and confidence boost for the lads.



“[Marcelo Bielsa] has come in and he’s done really well.





“I know a few of the lads who have played under him at Leeds and they said he was really good to work for."



The Fulham defender believes that all the Leeds players are well versed in their roles, with Bielsa having imposed his style, but has no doubt his side cannot just match, but be better, than the visitors.



"He’s implemented his style and we’ve got to match it, we’ve got be better than them, and I’m sure we can. I’ve seen quite a bit of them this season.



"Every player knows what they’re doing and their roles, the manager’s been in place for a while and, like I said, has implemented his style.



“Clearly they’re all buying into it and it’s working for them as they’re up in the top-two, and I’m sure they’re going to be in and around it come the end of the season.”



Despite being on a poor run of form, Fulham could cut the gap between themselves and Leeds to nine points by beating the Whites on Saturday.

