Leeds United Supremo Responds To Fulham Penalty Call As Whites Lose

Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has appeared to indicate his disbelief at Fulham being awarded a penalty at Craven Cottage, as Marcelo Bielsa's men lost 2-1, ending their lengthy unbeaten run.



Fulham were handed a penalty in the seventh minute of the Championship encounter, from which Aleksandar Mitrovic made no mistake.













Leeds drew level after the half time break when Patrick Bamford tapped in following a strike from Eddie Nketiah, who was on off the bench.



However, when the ball fell to Josh Onomah from a corner kick in the 69th minute, he hit a fierce shot which beat Kiko Casilla in the Leeds goal and proved to be enough to hand Fulham all three points.





Fulham's first goal saw Ben White penalised for a foul on Bobby Reid in the penalty area, but Leeds felt the penalty was a soft one and supremo Radrizzani has appeared to indicate his disbelief.







Replying to a Twitter user who posted a video of the incident and worte "Stonewaller", Radrizzani used the clapping emjoi.



The defeat brings to an end Leeds' run of eleven games unbeaten and sees Fulham jump up to third place in the Championship table, nine points behind Bielsa's second placed side.

