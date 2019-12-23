Championship Club Boss Not Being Drawn On Link With Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City manager Grant McCann is not willing to be drawn on the speculation linking the Tigers with a move for Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane.



McCann's former chairman at Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony, suggested on social media last week that Hull are leading the race to sign Kane from Liverpool.













While the Tigers are said to be on the lookout for a new central midfielder after Kevin Stewart was sidelined with a broken foot, McCann would not be drawn on the speculation linking Hull with Kane.



McCann and Kane worked together last season when the 21-year-old was on loan at Doncaster Rovers, but the Northern Irishman refused to provide a proper answer when asked about a potential reunion with the midfielder in January.





The 39-year-old made it clear that he is not willing to comment on transfer links and speculation, shrugging off MacAnthony's comments.







“I don’t want to speak about speculation", McCann was quoted as saying by the Hull Daily Mail.



"If Darragh MacAnthony wants to go on Twitter and bet £1,000 on who we’re signing then good luck to him.”

