Old Trafford Is Intimidating To Go To, Newcastle United Star Admits

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is anticipating an intimidating atmosphere at Old Trafford, but has urged the Magpies to stun Manchester United on Boxing Day by getting a result.



Despite fans having doubts over the appointment of Steve Bruce, Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League table, one place lower than Manchester United and have earned the same number of points (25) as the Red Devils.













Carroll is excited about the chance to take on Manchester United, but admits Old Trafford can be intimidating. He is though keen for Newcastle to replicate their 1-0 win against the Red Devils from earlier this season.



"Manchester United, massive. The stadium is obviously intimidating to go to. We just need to go there and get a result like we did at our place", Carroll told NUTV.





The striker returned to his boyhood club in the summer and makes no bones about the fact he is loving being back at St James' Park; he is now hoping for starts and, vitally, goals.







"I've absolutely loved it [being back], the fans, being back home, my family, being back in the black and white is just great and walking into the building.



"Hopefully I can get more starts and some goals."





Newcastle play host to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton following their trip to Old Trafford, while they then welcome in 2020 by rolling out the red carpet for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side.

