XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/12/2019 - 19:45 GMT

Old Trafford Is Intimidating To Go To, Newcastle United Star Admits

 




Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is anticipating an intimidating atmosphere at Old Trafford, but has urged the Magpies to stun Manchester United on Boxing Day by getting a result. 

Despite fans having doubts over the appointment of Steve Bruce, Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League table, one place lower than Manchester United and have earned the same number of points (25) as the Red Devils.  


 



Carroll is excited about the chance to take on Manchester United, but admits Old Trafford can be intimidating. He is though keen for Newcastle to replicate their 1-0 win against the Red Devils from earlier this season.

"Manchester United, massive. The stadium is obviously intimidating to go to. We just need to go there and get a result like we did at our place", Carroll told NUTV.
 


The striker returned to his boyhood club in the summer and makes no bones about the fact he is loving being back at St James' Park; he is now hoping for starts and, vitally, goals.



"I've absolutely loved it [being back], the fans, being back home, my family, being back in the black and white is just great and walking into the building.

"Hopefully I can get more starts and some goals."
 


Newcastle play host to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton following their trip to Old Trafford, while they then welcome in 2020 by rolling out the red carpet for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side.  
 