Aston Villa Tipped To Be Unsuccessful In Pursuit of 23-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa’s pursuit of Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica is expected to be a non-starter due to his price tag and the player’s preference for a move to a club playing in the Champions League.



Dean Smith is keen to add more goals and creativity to his Aston Villa squad as he looks to keep the club in the Premier League in the second half of the season.













The Villans are struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis and Smith is interested in bringing in a forward who can also play on the flanks.



Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on Werder Bremen wide man Rashica ahead of the January transfer window, but the pursuit is unlikely to take off in the coming weeks.





According to The Athletic, Aston Villa do not have the funds to match Werder Bremen’s £35m price tag of the player and the winger is also unlikely to entertain their approach.







It has been claimed Rashica is interested in moving away from Werder Bremen, but would prefer to move to a club playing in the Champions League.



The lack of funds and Aston Villa’s current position in the Premier League make it highly unlikely that the Kosovo winger will be joining the Midlands club.





The 23-year-old has nine goals to his name this season but he is unlikely to be seen in Aston Villa colours in January.

