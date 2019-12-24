Bologna Put Wheels In Motion, Looking To Scoop Up Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A outfit Bologna are interested in signing Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi during the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Arsenal wanted to sell the German last summer, but could not find a side whose offer they were happy to accept and the player stayed at the Emirates Stadium.













Mustafi has continued to be a bit-part player at Arsenal this season and the Gunners are again keen to let him go in the winter transfer window.



The World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Italy and it has been claimed that Bologna are keen to sign the defender when the window opens next month.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A side have already been in touch with Mustafi's agents and are trying to convince him to consider a move to Bologna in January.







Arsenal are prepared to let him go and are ready to hold talks with Bologna if they can come up with an acceptable offer.



Bologna are considering formulating an offer and are likely to table an expensive loan bid with an option to buy Mustafi at a later date.





It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to consider such an offer or look to demand guarantees on a fee with a mandatory purchase option.

