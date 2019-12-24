XRegister
X
24/12/2019 - 12:14 GMT

Crystal Palace With Solid Proposal, Everton and Two Others Enquiries, As Striker Chase Heats Up

 




Crystal Palace have made a proposal for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, while Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United have lodged enquiries.

The Nigerian striker has been in pristine form this season for Club Brugge and has eight goals to his name, including two against Real Madrid in the Champions League.  


 



His performances this season have led to interest from several clubs in Europe and his agents have been fielding offers from a number of clubs, including from the Premier League.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, his representatives have entertained enquiries from Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton over Dennis’ future, while Crystal Palace have made a concrete proposal.
 


The three Premier League heavyweights have not made an offer yet and their interest in the Nigeria international is still at its nascent stage.



Several clubs have already tabled offers with his agent and are considering snaring him away from Club Brugge in January.

Crystal Palace are one of the clubs who have placed an offer on Dennis’ table and are possibly looking to sign him as an ailment for their goalscoring woes next month.
 


Real Betis, Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach have also been in touch with the player’s representatives over a potential transfer.

Dennis has a contract until 2022 with Club Brugge and the player is keen on finishing the season at his current club before considering a transfer.   
 