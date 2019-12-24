This Will Be Neil Lennon’s Number 1 Target For Transfer Window – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs is sure that Neil Lennon will make signing a striker in the January transfer window the Bhoys' priority, due to their reliance on Odsonne Edouard.



Edouard made the difference at Parkhead on Saturday when he scored the winner in Celtic’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership clash.













The Frenchman has 15 goals to his name this season in all competitions and is undoubtedly the number one striker in the Celtic squad for Lennon.



Stubbs admits that what makes Edouard such a brilliant striker is that he does not need too many chances to get on the scoresheet and is the talisman up front for Celtic.





He feels Celtic manager Lennon must bring in a striker in January as if Edouard goes missing due to injuries or suspensions, Celtic will struggle up front.







Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: "That’s the thing about Edouard, he doesn’t need lots of chances because he is that good and [has that much] quality.



“He is Celtic’s go-to man and it would be a real big headache if anything happens to him.





“And I think that’s why Neil’s number one target in January is going to be a striker.”



Edouard joined Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and he has scored 48 goals in 110 appearances for the club.

