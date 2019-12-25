If Liverpool Appoint Him, It Will Be For Right Reasons – Reds Legend On Potential Future Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





John Arne Riise has insisted that if Steven Gerrard is handed the Liverpool manager's job then it will be not based on his name, but because he will have shown he is a great boss, while he also lauded his work in Scotland at Rangers.



Jurgen Klopp recently put pen to paper to a new contract at Liverpool running until 2024, while when Gerrard also signed a new deal running until the same date, the significance was not lost on many Reds supporters.













Some fans have questioned whether Gerrard would be being mentioned as a future Liverpool manager if it was not for his name and status as a former Reds captain.



One Liverpool supporter took to social media to express his concern and wrote to Riise: "I respect you massively, I'm a huge Liverpool supporter but think about it rationally do you think Stevie would get the Liverpool job if he wasn't such a huge name or if he was just an every day coach in the lower leagues?"





Riise, who is impressed with the job that Gerrard is doing at Rangers, insists though that if he is handed the manager's post at Liverpool it will be because he has proven himself as a top boss and is right for the club.







"When he gets the [Liverpool managerial] job it’s because he is a great manager and the right manager for Liverpool FC", Riise wrote on Twitter.



"Just look at what he’s doing at Rangers.





"He is very good and will get even better."



Riise recently earned his UEFA B licence and is now set to embark on his course to earn his UEFA A licence.



The Norwegian is keen to have the option to head into the dugout and it remains to be seen if he might form part of Gerrard's backroom team in the future.

