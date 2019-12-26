Callum Hudson-Odoi Starts – Chelsea Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton team at Stamford Bridge this afternoon in a Premier League meeting.



Frank Lampard's men scored a valuable win away at top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur last time out and will want to avoid an instant slip-up against the Saints.













Southampton held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the last meeting between the two sides at the ground, but have not won against the Blues in London since 2015.



All three points for Chelsea today would close the gap on third placed Manchester City, who do not play until tomorrow, to just three points.





Manager Lampard has Kepa in goal, while in defence he goes with a three of Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will try to control midfield, while Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Tammy Abraham.







If the Blues tactician needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options, such as Mason Mount and Ross Barkley.





Chelsea Team vs Southampton



Kepa, Rudiger, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Emerson, Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Mount, Pedro, Pulisic, Batshuayi