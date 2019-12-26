XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/12/2019 - 14:04 GMT

Callum Hudson-Odoi Starts – Chelsea Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton team at Stamford Bridge this afternoon in a Premier League meeting.

Frank Lampard's men scored a valuable win away at top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur last time out and will want to avoid an instant slip-up against the Saints.
 

 



Southampton held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the last meeting between the two sides at the ground, but have not won against the Blues in London since 2015.

All three points for Chelsea today would close the gap on third placed Manchester City, who do not play until tomorrow, to just three points.
 


Manager Lampard has Kepa in goal, while in defence he goes with a three of Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will try to control midfield, while Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Tammy Abraham.



If the Blues tactician needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options, such as Mason Mount and Ross Barkley.
 


Chelsea Team vs Southampton

Kepa, Rudiger, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Emerson, Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Mount, Pedro, Pulisic, Batshuayi

 