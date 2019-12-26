Not Smash And Grab, Southampton Better Than Chelsea – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Micah Richards has insisted that Southampton absolutely deserved to beat Chelsea 2-0 as they were the better team at Stamford Bridge.



Goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond were good enough as Southampton shocked Chelsea to win 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.













It was Chelsea’s fifth defeat in their last seven league games and has come as another massive cause for concern for Frank Lampard after it seemed his side had turned a corner last weekend at Tottenham Hotspur.



Richards insisted that Southampton absolutely deserved to win the three points and admits that Chelsea were left shocked at the way the away side came at them today.





He stressed the south coast team were the better side on the day and were worth their away win.







Richards said on the BBC’s Final Score: “Chelsea have been stunned today.



“Southampton deserve to win the game. The way they have pressed, the way they have set up. It's not a smash and grab.





“They are keeping the ball well. Their confidence has grown throughout the game.



"They have been the better team.”



Chelsea will look to get back on track on Sunday when they will take a short trip to the Emirates for a London derby against Arsenal.

