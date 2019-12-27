Leeds United Holding Talks To Keep Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are continuing to hold talks with Arsenal with regards to keeping Eddie Nketiah at the club for the rest of the season.



Nketiah joined Leeds on loan from Arsenal last summer but is yet to start a game for the Whites in the Championship this season.













Marcelo Bielsa has preferred to use Patrick Bamford over the 20-year-old striker and Arsenal have been concerned about their player’s lack of game time at Leeds.



Arsenal have been strongly linked with preparing to recall him in January due to the lack of opportunities at Leeds, but it seems no decision has been made yet.





According to The Athletic, Leeds and Arsenal have continued to hold conversations over Nketiah’s future as the Whites look to convince the Gunners to leave the striker at Elland Road until the end of the season.







Nketiah is not unhappy at Leeds but is keen on playing more football in the second half of the season.



Arsenal are also desperate to see the 20-year-old feature more and could ask for guarantees from Leeds.





Leeds have been working on options to bring in a striker to replace Nketiah but their preference is to keep him next month.



Bristol City, who lost out on signing him last summer, are reportedly prepared to sign him on loan in January if Nketiah returns to Arsenal.

