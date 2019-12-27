Liverpool Defender Wouldn’t Suit Orthodox Back Four – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted Trent Alexander-Arnold is the perfect full-back for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but thinks he could struggle in a traditional back-four.



The 21-year-old scored once and assisted twice in Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.













The England international has registered the most number of assists in the Premier League over the last two seasons, with 20, and is considered one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.



But Nicol indicated had he been playing in a traditional back-four his defensive deficiencies could have come to the fore more.





He believes Alexander-Arnold is perfect for the way Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool outfit play as it accentuates his ability going forward, in terms of scoring and creating goals.







The former Red said on ESPN FC: “If he was to play in a team that had an orthodox back-four, he would actually stand out for the wrong reasons.



“He has to play in a side that, either play the way Klopp does with his full-backs, or as a wing-back in a back three.





“He is not a full-back 100 per cent, he is a guy you need going forward.



“Both he and Liverpool are a marriage made in heaven because they fit into exactly what both want to do.”



A product of the Liverpool academy, Klopp promoted Alexander-Arnold as a teenager into his squad and he is now one of the first names on the team sheet at Anfield.

