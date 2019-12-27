Manchester City Set To Miss Out On Teen Talent, RB Leipzig Move On Horizon

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are set to miss out on teenager Tanguy Kouassi, who is on his way to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig next summer.



The 17-year-old defender made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the season and is a highly rated talent within the club.













But his contract will expire at the end of the season and it has led to speculation over his future at PSG, with several clubs wanting to sign him.



Manchester City held talks with the player’s representatives and PSG have been trying to convince the youngster to sign a new deal with them.





But a decision has been made and, according to French daily Le Parisien, the teenage defender will join RB Leipzig in the summer as part of his plans to develop further.







It has been claimed that a rough agreement is in place between the player’s camp and the Bundesliga club, with a five-year contract being worked upon.



PSG have long held the view that he would join RB Leipzig at the end of the season and it seems their fears have come true.





He will spend the rest of the season at PSG but it remains to be seen how much first-team action he gets from now until the summer.

