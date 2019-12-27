Wage Demands of Manchester United Target Erling Haaland Potential Problem For Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Erling Haaland’s wage demands are likely to be a stumbling block for Juventus’ pursuit of the Manchester United linked striker.



The Red Bull Salzburg striker is likely on his way out of the club in January and he has been in conversations with several sides over the last few weeks.













Haaland has met Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally flew to Salzburg to meet his former Molde player.



Juventus have reportedly been closing in on his signature for the January window, but it has been claimed that there is still a massive issue to sort out.





According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Haaland’s salary demands are worth €8m per season and that has been identified as a potential roadblock for Juventus.







It has been claimed that the Italian champions are worried about the kind of money the 19-year-old striker has been demanding.



But they are trying to work around the problem and are looking to get an agreement done with Haaland as soon as possible.





Juventus want to keep Haaland at Salzburg on loan for the rest of the season before integrating him into their squad next summer.



But Haaland is yet to make a decision and are is only likely to decide after he returns from his mid-season holidays.

