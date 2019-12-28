I Wouldn’t Be Happy, Eddie Nketiah Needs To Play, Former Leeds Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has conceded that he would not be happy to send loanees such as Eddie Nketiah to Leeds United given a lack of playing time under Marcelo Bielsa.



Leeds convinced Arsenal to let Nketiah move to Elland Road on a season-long loan deal in the summer, beating off competition from several other sides.













Arsenal have been left disappointed with the situation though as Nketiah has yet to be given a single start in the Championship by Bielsa.



He has been strongly linked with a return to Arsenal when the transfer window opens next week and Whelan admits if he was in charge of loans at a Premier League club he would not be happy to send players to Leeds to sit on the bench.





"No I wouldn't [be happy sending loanees to Leeds if they didn’t play]. More so Nketiah", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites drew with Preston North End.







"He goes away with the 23s, scores hat-tricks, scores two goals, an in-form striker, who wants to be playing on Saturday for his club."



The former Leeds star is of the view that Nketiah is at a point in his career where he needs to play, with Under-23s football not suitable.





"He's at an age now where he needs to be developing and you only get that if you're playing full time for a Championship side to get better."



Leeds are expected to try to bring in a replacement for Nketiah in January if Arsenal do recall him.

