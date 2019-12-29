XRegister
29/12/2019 - 15:31 GMT

Adam Lallana Starts – Liverpool Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Wolves
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Wolves at Anfield.  

Nuno's side shocked Manchester City on Friday night by grabbing a 3-2 win and meaning if Liverpool take all three points today then they will be an astonishing 17 points ahead of Pep Guardiola's men.
 

 



Liverpool hold a ten-point advantage over second placed Leicester City, but have two games in hand on the Foxes, having picked up 52 points from 18 games.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp remains without Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Rhian Brewster.
 


Alisson lines up in goal for Liverpool, while at full-back the Reds have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. In central defence, Klopp has Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while in midfield Liverpool have Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.



Klopp has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Naby Keita and James Milner.
 


Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Origi, Jones, Williams
 