Inside Futbol

29/12/2019 - 13:01 GMT

Callum Hudson-Odoi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially named their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Blues sit fourth in the Premier League standings, but are only one point ahead of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side won at Burnley on Saturday.
 

 



Frank Lampard will be looking to guide Chelsea to a first win at the Emirates Stadium since 2016 and also start to improve an alarming run of run which has seen the Blues lose five times in nine games.

Lampard has Kepa in goal for this afternoon's league game, while at the back he picks a three of Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma.
 


Further up the pitch the Chelsea manager selects N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in midfield, while Willian and Mason Mount support Tammy Abraham.



If the Blues boss wants to influence the game from the bench he has options, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley.
 


Chelsea Team vs Arsenal

Kepa, Rudiger, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Emerson, Willian, Abraham, Mount

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Lamptey, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi

 