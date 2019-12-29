Players Were Told That – Frank Lampard On Key Message At Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has chastised his side for being too lethargic against Arsenal in the first 30 minutes and believes that was unacceptable in a London derby, despite the 2-1 win for the Blues.



Arsenal took an early lead from a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal in the first half and held on to their advantage until the last ten minutes.













Jorginho then capitalised from a goalkeeping howler from Bernd Leno to level the scores in the 83rd minute and a few minutes later Tammy Abraham scored the winner from a swift Chelsea counter-attack.



But Lampard revealed that he was not happy with what he saw from his Chelsea side in the opening exchanges and believes that they did not show the attitude and energy required for a derby.





The Blues manager told the BBC: "We were so awful for 30 minutes, slow lethargic, nervous.







“The opposite of against Tottenham. We gave Arsenal everything they wanted. We made the change early, felt it had to be done. Second half we dominated.



"After 10 minutes or so it was clear that Arsenal had seen us play against Tottenham and made us into a back five instead of a back three.







“They were on top and there was a lack of balance to our team. The sub gave us another man in midfield and gave us more urgency.”



The Chelsea manager brought off Emerson in the first half and brought on Jorginho to add an extra body in midfield after the first 30 minutes.



He did admit that the Italian added one more man in the middle of the park, which was helpful, but the Chelsea boss believes that the second-half performance was down to energy and desire than any tactical tweaks.



“From my point of view you can accept a miss-pass but you can't accept lethargy in a London derby.



“The players were told that and they delivered. The second half was nothing to do with tactics it was all to do with spirit and desire.”

