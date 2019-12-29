XRegister
Inside Futbol

26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/12/2019 - 20:57 GMT

West Ham Agree David Moyes Appointment, Confirmation Expected

 




David Moyes has agreed to become the new West Ham United manager and have now confirmed his arrival

West Ham sacked Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday night after the Hammers lost to a much-changed Leicester side at the London Stadium.  


 



The London side are a point and a place above the relegation zone and the club hierarchy felt that they had little option but to let go of the Chilean.

West Ham have been moving quickly to bring in a replacement and Moyes quickly became the front runner to return to the hot seat at the London Stadium.
 


He has now finalised terms with West Ham to succeed Pellegrini and the club have confirmed his appointment.



The 56-year-old’s last managerial job was at West Ham, but the club decided against extending his contract at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Just 18 months later, the Scot is set to return to the club to replace the man who succeeded him in the West Ham dugout.
 


The Hammers will expect Moyes to steer West Ham clear of the relegation zone in the second half of the season.   
 