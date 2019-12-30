Arsenal To End Eddie Nketiah’s Leeds United Loan Within 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will recall Eddie Nketiah from Leeds United within the next 48 hours, with Bristol City pushing for his signature, according to Bristol Live.



Leeds beat off competition from Bristol City to sign Nketiah in the summer, landing the promising striker on a season-long loan deal.













Arsenal would be powerless to recall Nketiah if he had played an agreed number of games, but Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has regularly left him on the bench and Sunday's 5-4 win at Birmingham City was his first league start.



The Gunners have grown tired of the situation and will inform Leeds within the next 48 hours that Nketiah's Elland Road spell is over.





They are expected to loan him out again and Bristol City's interest has not waned.







The Robins are pushing to take Nketiah to Ashton Gate for the second half of the season and are confident Arsenal will be convinced.



It is claimed that Brentford could potentially rival Bristol City for Nketiah, while Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are also keen.





Nketiah could come up against Leeds in the second half of the season.

