Defeat Against Rangers Isn’t Disaster – Former Celtic Star Still Positive

Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has insisted that the Bhoys' defeat to Rangers was not a disaster considering the season they have had so far.



Celtic lost their first home game against Rangers in nine years when Steven Gerrard’s side scored a 2-1 win at Parkhead on Sunday.













The defeat reduced Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to just two points, having played a game more than Rangers, and the second half of the season promises to be one of the tightest title races in Scotland in recent years.



Wilson admits that he understands the frustrations of the fans following a derby defeat at home, but insisted that Celtic’s season should be looked at as a bigger picture.





He insisted that Celtic have again had a fantastic season so far and the defeat to Rangers in the derby should not be considered the end of the world for them at this stage of the campaign.







The former Bhoy said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I understand the barbs that come with losing these games at home.



“But you have got to realise that Celtic went 19 months at home unbeaten and the fantastic season they have had up to this point.





“I mean the players have gone through a war and it is never good losing games like these, but it is not the end of the world.



“Celtic are still sitting top of the league, they have still won the first trophy of the year and they are still in Europe.



“I mean, it is not a disaster.”



Celtic will return to action with a Scottish Cup fourth-round clash at Partick Thistle on 18th January, when the winter break for Premiership clubs ends.

