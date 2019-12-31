Some Celtic Fans Too Harsh On Him – Former Bhoy Defends 28-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has insisted that Bhoys fans have been too harsh in their criticism of James Forrest since the defeat at home against Rangers.



A 2-1 victory for Rangers at Celtic Park on Sunday means they are now just within two points of Celtic in the league table, having played a game fewer than the champions.













Celtic’s performance in the derby has been dissected by Bhoys fans and some of the players have been subjected to severe criticism.



Forrest is one of the Celtic stars who have come under the scrutiny of the Celtic fans for his performance against Rangers and has been subjected to criticism.





Wilson does not agree with the flak the winger has been getting and reminded the Celtic supporters what Forrest has done since breaking into the first team close to a decade ago.







He admits that he has had a few bad games in recent weeks, but pointed out his record in big games for Celtic and feels the supporters have been a bit too harsh towards the 28-year-old.



The former Celtic man said of the criticism on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I am not having that.





“James Forrest has contributed to Celtic for over a ten-year period and we know wingers are inconsistent at the best of times.



“But he has done it over a spell of time and he has delivered in big games.



“It was not very long ago when he scored the winner against Rangers at Celtic Park, Lazio; he has a few bad games….



“He is one who divides opinions, but I think some of the Celtic supporters are too harsh on James Forrest.”



Forrest still has 14 goals and 16 assists to his name in all competitions this season for Celtic.

