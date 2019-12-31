XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/12/2019 - 17:28 GMT

We Are Very Pleased – FC Copenhagen Expecting Big Backing For Celtic Visit

 




Danish giants FC Copenhagen expect Teila Parken to be completely sold out when Scottish champions Celtic visit in the Europa League in February.

FC Copenhagen have been drawn to face Neil Lennon's men over two legs in the last 32 of the Europa League, with both sides believing they have realistic prospects of progression.


 



The Danish side are expecting to be backed by a full stadium, with Jacob Lausen, the club's marketing director, providing an update on ticket sales.

He told the club's official site: "We expect Parken to be completely sold out for Celtic, so we recommend that you get a seat soon if you want to join the big European evening.
 


"We are very pleased with the great interest!



"Sales have gone well so far and here, before the new year, we have just under 30,000 issued and reserved tickets", Lausen added.

FC Copenhagen's Telia Parken boasts a capacity of just over 38,000.
 


The club will host Celtic on 20th February and will be looking to earn an advantage to take into the second leg in Scotland, at Celtic Park.

FC Copenhagen went into the Danish winter break sitting second in the Superliga and only return to competitive action on 16th February.
 