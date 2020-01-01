Napoli Amongst Clubs To Bid For Man Utd and Tottenham Target Boubakary Soumare

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli are one of the clubs who have put in an offer for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Boubakary Soumare.



Lille signed the defensive midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and over the last two-and-a-half seasons, Soumare has come on leaps and bounds in northern France.













The 20-year-old midfielder’s development over the last two years at Lille has caught the eye of several clubs and his future has come under the scanner.



Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves have been linked with an interest in him and Lille have already received several offers for the young midfielder.





According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Napoli are one of the clubs who have put in a bid for the France Under-21 star.







It has been claimed that the Serie A giants have tabled a bid of around €50m to €55m and are eager to take him to the San Paolo in the winter window.



The big money offer is likely to be tempting for Lille, but the French club are expecting two more offers to land on their table this month.





They want a real auction for the 20-year-old midfielder and are waiting for more bids before taking a call on Soumare’s future in this month's transfer window.

