Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Set For Meeting To Discuss Loanees

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is set to hold a meeting with Raul Sanllehi and Edu later today to go through the Gunners' loanees and their situations.



The London-based club confirmed on New Year's Day that they have recalled Eddie Nketiah from his season-long loan spell at Championship side Leeds United.













Following a lot of talk about the 20-year-old's situation at Elland Road and the lack of first-team playing time, he has finally returned to the Emirates Stadium.



While the centre-forward is expected to go out on another loan deal, Arsenal also have other youngsters away on loan, including Jordi Osei-Tutu, Daniel Ballard, Ben Sheaf and Dejan Iliev.





Arsenal could also consider loaning out other players, and boss Arteta is set to hold a meeting with Gunners head of football Sanllehi and technical director Edu later today.







The three will sit down to talk and discuss the Arsenal players away on loan and their situations at the moment.



Apart from the host of academy youngsters away on loan, the London-based club also loaned out senior players Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.





However, it remains to be seen if Arteta, Sanllehi and Edu will talking about the situations of Elneny and Mkhitaryan.

