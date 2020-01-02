XRegister
26 October 2019

02/01/2020 - 23:07 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur In Talks To Land 24-Year-Old Winger

 




Tottenham Hotspur have kicked off initial discussions with Atletico Madrid over a move to land winger Thomas Lemar in this month's transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

The 24-year-old swapped Monaco for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2018, with the Spanish giants forking out €72m to do the deal. 


 



He has not hit the heights expected in La Liga though and has only made nine starts in the Spanish top flight this season under Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

Tottenham have now started talks over signing Lemar, according to French outlet Foot Mercato
 


Spurs are looking at taking Lemar to north London on an initial loan deal with an option to then buy him if he impresses in the Premier League.



However, Atletico Madrid would prefer to sell Lemar this month as it would then provide money to reinvest in the team.

It is claimed discussions are continuing, with both sides showing a willingness to find a deal which works.
 


Lemar was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League before he swapped Monaco for Atletico Madrid.
 