Former Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Due At Catalan Derby

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will be in attendance at the derby clash between Espanyol and Barcelona on Saturday.



Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham earlier this season, being replaced by Jose Mourinho, following a run of poor results.













He is soaking up as much football as possible during his time out of management and, according to Catalan daily SPORT, will be at former club Espanyol on Saturday.



Espanyol are due to play host to Barcelona in the derby clash.





The Spanish top flight clash provides for a meeting between La Liga's bottom club and top club.







Espanyol have won just one of their last nine league games and are struggling to put the ball in the back of the net.



The Catalan club have managed to only score 12 times in 18 La Liga games and will need to end that trend if they are to survive in the Spanish top tier.





Espanyol provided Pochettino with his first managerial post, between 2009 and 2012.



He led Tottenham to the Champions League final last season, losing out to Liverpool.

