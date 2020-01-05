Celtic Yet To Make Decisive Transfer Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic want to sign a striker during this month's transfer window, but have crucially yet to make up their mind on who is their preferred target.



The Scottish champions have suffered when Odsonne Edouard has been unavailable, and have been linked with several potential signings, including Slovan Bratislava's Andraz Sporar.













However, according to the Sun, Celtic have yet to settle on which striker they want to sign this month.



The Bhoys are assessing their options as they look to make sure they bring in the right goalscorer to help make the difference in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.





Celtic are being pushed hard by Rangers in the race for the title and Neil Lennon is keen for reinforcements to be signed.







It is unclear how much money will be made available by Celtic for signings this month, while they will also hope to fend off any interest in their key players.



The Bhoys are currently on their winter break and do not return to competitive action until 18th January away at Partick Thistle.





It remains to be seen if they have a new striker in the ranks when they lock horns with the Jags in the Scottish Cup.

