XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/01/2020 - 13:03 GMT

Ross Barkley Starts – Chelsea Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup third round tie this afternoon.  

Frank Lampard will be looking for his men to return to winning ways after a draw at Brighton in their last game, and the Blues will start as favourites to progress to the fourth round.
 

 



Chelsea will be without left-back Marcos Alonso, who is sidelined through a hamstring injury. 

Billy Gilmour also has a bug and misses out.
 


Lampard picks Willy Caballero between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen as the centre-back pairing. Ross Barkley, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic slot into midfield, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro support Michy Batshuayi.



If the Chelsea boss needs to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Willian and Mason Mount.
 


Chelsea Team vs Nottingham Forest

Caballero, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Cumming, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Willian, Giroud
 