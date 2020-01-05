Ross Barkley Starts – Chelsea Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup third round tie this afternoon.



Frank Lampard will be looking for his men to return to winning ways after a draw at Brighton in their last game, and the Blues will start as favourites to progress to the fourth round.













Chelsea will be without left-back Marcos Alonso, who is sidelined through a hamstring injury.



Billy Gilmour also has a bug and misses out.





Lampard picks Willy Caballero between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen as the centre-back pairing. Ross Barkley, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic slot into midfield, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro support Michy Batshuayi.







If the Chelsea boss needs to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Willian and Mason Mount.





Chelsea Team vs Nottingham Forest



Caballero, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi



Substitutes: Cumming, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Willian, Giroud

