Fantastic – Rangers Coach Delights At Way Liverpool Star Celebrated Youngster’s Winner

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has heaped praise on Liverpool star Sadio Mane for his reaction towards Curtis Jones' winner against Everton.



Jurgen Klopp's Reds registered a praise-worthy 1-0 win against their Merseyside rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup with what was dubbed a second-string side.













While the German tactician opted to rest the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mane, academy product Jones stepped up to the plate by scoring the winner on the night.



A clip of Mane, who was warming up when the teenager scored the goal, enthusiastically celebrating the winner, went viral on social media and the Senegalese winger has been praised by many since.



Fantastic reaction from one of the worlds best players – maybe this passion and excitement for the game is the reason he is the player he is???



Great to see. https://t.co/0EWEYrE95V — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) January 6, 2020



Rangers first team coach and former Liverpool under-23s manager Beale hailed the Reds number 10 as one of the best players in the world before lauding the star man's passion and excitement, which he feels plays a huge role in the player being so good.







"Fantastic reaction from one of the worlds best players", Beale wrote on Twitter.



"Maybe this passion and excitement for the game is the reason he is the player he is?





"Great to see."



Mane was an unused substitute in the game, taking the opportunity to rest following a busy Christmas period of games.

