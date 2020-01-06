Liverpool Impressed, Ready To Hand Midfielder New Deal, Accept He Could Want To Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are prepared to give midfielder Pedro Chirivella a new contract to reward him for the progression he has made at the club, according to journalist Dominic King.



A largely second-string Liverpool side secured a 1-0 win against arch-rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend.













Starring in the Reds midfield, along with senior team star Adam Lallana and youngster Curtis Jones, was 22-year-old Spaniard Chirivella.



While the player was highly-rated in Liverpool youth teams initially, he faded away from the limelight as he could not manage to break into the Reds first team.





However, things have turned around for the Spanish midfielder, whose career at Anfield once appeared to be over, this season.







Chirivella's recent progression has impressed Liverpool so much that they are not prepared to give him a contract extension.



The player's current deal with the Reds runs out in the summer and he was tipped to leave the club in January or at the end of the season.





While the Merseyside-based club are ready to reward him with a new deal, they are also aware that the player could want regular playing time elsewhere.



Apart from the win against Everton on Sunday, Chirivella also appeared in all three of Liverpool's EFL Cup games this season.

