26 October 2019

06 August 2019

06/01/2020 - 22:42 GMT

Playing Against Leeds United Like Going To Dentist – Mikel Arteta

 




Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has dubbed playing against Leeds United "tough" and believes it is similar to going to the dentist. 

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa rested a number of players for his side's FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Monday evening, but the Whites dominated Arsenal in the opening 45 minutes. 


 



Arteta's side could not cope with Leeds, who failed to take their chances, but regrouped at half time and ran out 1-0 winners through a Reiss Nelson goal.

The Spaniard was hugely impressed with Leeds and admits playing against the Whites was not a nice experience for his side.
 


"Playing against them is like going to the dentist! It's tough", he told his post match press conference.



"They're a great team and what they're building there is powerful."

Arteta admits that following Arsenal's first half display he had little option but to tell his players that he was not happy, and demand improvement.
 


"I wasn't happy at all.

"If you're not ready for their game you get exposed and you get done.

"When I see what I don't want to see – and I'm not talking about technically and tactically – I cannot be happy and I have to let them know", the Arsenal boss added.

Arteta may have to prepare his Arsenal side for two games against Leeds next season as Bielsa has the Whites in a strong position to win promotion to the Premier League.
 

 