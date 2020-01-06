West Ham Lose Ground To Premier League Rivals In Chase For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have lost ground in the race for Benfica's Gedson Fernandes, with Everton now in pole position, according to The Athletic.



The 20-year-old midfielder’s future at Benfica has come under the scanner due to a lack of regular game time in Portugal.













A move away from the Portuguese giants is on the cards and clubs such as AC Milan and Lyon have been linked with an interest in the Portugal Under-21 international.



West Ham have been putting in work to take Fernandes to the London Stadium on loan and it had been thought he could join the David Moyes project.





However, in a big blow for the Hammers, Everton have now moved into pole position in the race for the highly rated 20-year-old.







Carlo Ancelotti wants to add to his squad in the winter window and Fernandes has emerged as a target for the Merseyside outfit.



No agreement is still in place but talks are ongoing over an 18-month loan deal with a £34m option to buy for the 20-year-old Portuguese.





Ancelotti is also expected to meet Everton director of football Marcel Brands today to discuss transfer strategy for the club, and West Ham may need to act quickly to have a chance of landing Fernandes.

