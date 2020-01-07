Arsenal and Tottenham Set For Red Alert As Marseille End Talks To Keep Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to be on red alert after Marseille ended their efforts to convince in-demand winger Isaac Lihadji to sign a new contract.



The teenager is considered to be one of the brightest talents to emerge from the Marseille academy set-up and the club have been working overtime to persuade him to sign a professional contract.













A host of clubs have already been in touch with Lihadji's entourage, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus, Tottenham and Valencia, while Lille have offered a lucrative contract.



Lihadji's suitors are now set to be placed on red alert as, according to French radio station RMC, Marseille have pulled out of contract talks.





They have informed the player that they are ending talks on a new deal, with the demands of his entourage and the difficulty of negotiations the reason given.







The two sides did come close to an agreement in October, but no contract was pushed over the line.



Lihadji is now expected to depart Marseille when his contract runs out at the end of the season.





The 17-year-old has been given 23 minutes playing time in Ligue 1 this season by Marseille, but may struggle to add to that number.

