Bid In – Aston Villa Submit Offer For Striker, Waiting For AC Milan’s Response

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have presented an official offer for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatak, with the ball now in the Rossoneri's court.



Dean Smith's side are looking for extra goals to add in this month's transfer window and have zeroed in on Poland international Piatek as a solution, as they look to survive in the Premier League.













AC Milan's signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic means Piatek is expected to have less playing time if he stays at the San Siro beyond this month's transfer window.



He has been linked with several sides but, according to Sky Italia, Aston Villa's sporting director flew to Italy earlier this week and met with AC Milan officials.





The talks took place on Monday and Aston Villa presented an offer for Piatek.







Aston Villa are willing to pay €30m to take Piatek to Villa Park this month in an outright transfer.



AC Milan now want time to consider the proposal and Aston Villa will be waiting to see how the Italian giants react.





Piatek had a start to his career at AC Milan last season which was full of goals, but he has struggled to continue in the same vein, netting just four goals in 18 Serie A games this term.

