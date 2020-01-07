Bournemouth Change Transfer Stance On Chelsea Target Nathan Ake

Follow @insidefutbol





Bournemouth would be tempted to sell defender Nathan Ake if any club match the buy-back option Chelsea have on the defender this month, according to The Athletic.



Chelsea sold the Dutchman to the Cherries in 2017 and since then he has managed to enhance his reputation as a solid defender in the Premier League.













The Blues still reserve an option to buy back the defender for a fee of £40m, but the clause will cease to exist at the end of the transfer window this month.



Chelsea are believed to be considering re-signing him this month and there were suggestions Bournemouth believe that they could get a much higher figure for him in the open market.





But the Cherries would be tempted to let the defender go this month if a club came in with an offer of £40m to match the buy-back clause figure that Chelsea have.







It had been claimed that it could take around £55m to £60m to tempt Bournemouth into selling Ake to a club other than Chelsea in January.



But that has changed and it seems financial reasons have changed the club’s stance on the transfer fee they would be prepared to sell the Dutchman for.





It remains to be seen whether Chelsea or any other club make a move for him, with Bournemouth claimed to be interested in doing business.

