Close That Gap – Fulham Legend Wants Leeds United and West Brom Reeling In

Fulham legend Tony Gale has urged the Cottagers to close the gap on the Championship's top two Leeds United and West Brom, not letting the pair pull further away to nail down the automatic promotion spots.



Scott Parker's men have had a decent Championship campaign so far as they sit fifth in the table and inside the playoff spots.













While Fulham great Gale is confident that Parker's side will finish in the top six and participate in the playoffs, he has urged them to set their eyes on reeling in the top two and earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.



The 60-year-old wants the Cottagers to close the gap on Leeds and West Brom, who currently occupy the top two spots and are ten points above them.





With automatic promotion in mind, Gale believes Fulham will have to string a good run together and play with more intensity to achieve their goals this term.







"We need to close that gap", Gale wrote in his column on Fulham's official site.



"I don’t like forecasting but I think we’re certainties for at least the playoffs.





"But we’ve got to aim for the stars and try and go up automatically.



"We’ve put impressive runs together in the past and that’s what we’ve got to do again now in these second half of the season.



"After Christmas is when we tend to play with a little bit more intensity, and that is what we’re going to need in our play if we are to reach our ambitions."



Fulham will face Leeds in March and West Brom in April and the two games could prove to be crucial for the Cottagers.

