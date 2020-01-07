XRegister
X
26 October 2019

07/01/2020 - 13:02 GMT

Every Goal Against Tottenham – Former Arsenal Star Names Best Goals

 




Former Arsenal playmaker Cesc Fabregas has taken a dig at the Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur by revealing that the goals he scored against Spurs are his favourite in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old Spaniard plied his trade in the top-flight of the English league system for a total of 12-and-a-half years, playing for Arsenal and Chelsea.  


 



While Fabregas was known for his eye for passes and providing assists, the former Barcelona man found the back of the net 50 times during his time in the Premier League.

In a Twitter Q&A, the midfielder was asked to name his favourite out of those 50 goals and he made use of the opportunity to take a dig at Arsenal's London rivals Tottenham.
 


Fabregas named the two goals he scored against the Spurs – both of which were scored while playing for Arsenal – as his best goals during his time in England.



"Every goal against Spurs will do [as my favourite goals in the Premier League]", Fabregas wrote on Twitter.

The current Monaco player was also named the Premier League as the most challenging football league to play in.
 


"Premier League by far [is the most challenging league to play in]!" he wrote.


While Fabregas scored two goals against Tottenham, he also registered 12 assists against them in the Premier League.
 