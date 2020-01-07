Financially Great Business – Osijek Director On Eros Grezda, Confirms Rangers Sell-on

Follow @insidefutbol





Osijek director Alen Petrovic believes his side have done superb business in signing Eros Grezda from Rangers and has confirmed the Ibrox outfit have a sell-on clause in the deal.



The Scottish giants signed Grezda from Osijek in the summer of 2018, forking out a substantial sum to take the winger to Ibrox.













He took time to get up to speed at Rangers, but ultimately struggled to make an impact and an incident in September last year against Ballymena United led Gers boss Steven Gerrard to insist he would likely not play for the club again.



The winger has now found the exit door at Rangers and Osijek are delighted to take him back, believing his qualities are such that he will soon be on the move again.



Petrovic also revealed that Rangers have a sell-on clause in the agreement and dubbed the entire deal "great business".







"We brought him back as a symbolic move and Rangers will get a percentage of a future transfer", Petrovic explained at a press conference.



"Financially, it is great business and I believe that Grezda will go one step further and sell himself.





"However, we are only at this moment interested in registering him for the second half of the season."



Osijek, who sit fourth in the Croatian top flight, do not kick off the second half of the season until the start of next month.



Grezda will be looking to hit the ground running back in Croatia and build up his fitness, with a lack of game time at Rangers likely having taken its toll.

