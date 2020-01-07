Inter Rekindle Interest In Arsenal Star, On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have rekindled their interest in Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac and have tested the water over his availability.



With the winter transfer window opening last week, clubs now have the chance to sign new players and bolster their squads as they head into the second half of the season.













Italian side Inter, who are involved in a tight title race with Serie A champions Juventus, have set their eyes on signing a left wing-back as they look to beat the Old Lady to be crowned champions.



The Nerazzurri have been linked with a move for Chelsea's Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri, as well as Marcos Alonso from the London-based club.





However, Kolasinac is now also on their radar, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.







It is suggested that the Italian side, who are currently being coached by Antonio Conte, have made enquiries to check the availability of the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.



Apart from Inter, the 26-year-old defender has also been linked with Serie A clubs Napoli and Roma.





With Conte's club on the hunt for a new left wing-back, it remains to be seen who they will end up landing.

