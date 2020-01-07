Ligue 1 Giants Show Interest In On-Loan Fulham Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





On-loan Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri has emerged as a potential target for Ligue 1 giants Lyon in the winter transfer window.



Seri joined Turkish giants Galatasaray last summer on loan from Fulham, with the club reserving an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.













The 28-year-old has struggled to settle down at Galatasaray this season and has made just six starts in the league for the club thus far.



The midfielder is believed to be keen on leaving the Turkish giants this month and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon are interested in signing the player in the coming weeks.





The Ligue 1 giants are planning to add to their midfield in January and Seri has emerged as a potential option for the club.







The former Nice midfielder’s experience in the French top tier is a major reason behind the club’s interest in him.



Fulham are prepared to let him go and he could join Lyon if they offer a fee of around €18m.





But Galatasaray are not in the mood to let him leave and want to hold on to him until the end of the season.

