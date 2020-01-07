XRegister
26 October 2019

07/01/2020 - 12:55 GMT

Sunderland Interest In 28-Year-Old Heating Up

 




Sunderland are becoming increasingly serious about a swoop for Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce this month, according to the Sun.

The Black Cats are ninth in the League One standings at the moment, but are still just a point away from the promotion playoff spots.  


 



The club are looking to bring in reinforcements as they look to give themselves the best chance possible to push for promotion in the second half of the season.

Sunderland have been looking to add more attacking teeth to their squad and have been assessing a number of options for the winter transfer window.
 


Burton’s 28-year-old striker Boyce has been on their radar for the January window and it has been claimed that the club are now seriously looking to recruit him.



The Northern Ireland international has netted seven goals in League One this season and Sunderland believe he can add a different option to their attacking force.

The club could be expected to hold talks with Burton and look to get a deal over the line to sign him this month.
 


Boyce has been at Burton since 2017 and has scored 18 goals in 60 appearances for the club in League One.
 