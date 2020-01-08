Anytime This Happens It’s A Bonus Admits Celtic Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson is hopeful of being with the Hoops senior squad as much as possible this season and admits any playing time would be a bonus.



With nothing to play for in their final Europa League group stage game against CFR Cluj last month, Celtic manager Neil Lennon decided to hand 18-year-old Robertson his first team debut.













Having made his first competitive start for the Bhoys and travelled with the squad for their winter camp in Dubai, the Scotsman is now hopeful of spending time with the senior squad as much as he can.



While he has expressed his desire to spend time with Lennon's side, the teenager admitted that he would consider any game time a bonus.





"I just hope that I can be up with the first team as much as I can and then any chance in the squad will be a bonus", Robertson told Celtic TV.







Robertson also talked up the importance of those playing ahead of him or any other midfielder in the team and lauded Mikey Johnston and James Forrest.



"As a midfielder, especially, the guys in front of you are so important", Robertson said.





"They make your job a lot easier – the likes of Mikey, James and stuff like that."



Celtic are currently in Dubai and will return to action against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on 18th January.

